Over 50,000 items from US TV show going up for auction in Midlands this month

The Heritage Golf Resort at Killenard will host the largest auction ever held in Ireland with in excess of 50,000 items in 6,500 lots over six days starting on July 20 until July 25.

According to Sean Eacrett, in his opinion, this is the largest auction ever held on these shores. The auction consists of all the

items used in the TV programme Into The Badlands starring Daniel Wu, Orla Brady, Sarah Bolger, Emily Beecham and Nick Frost.

Viewing at the venue is by appointment only and you can book your viewing www.seaneacrettauctions.ie. There will be three live providers for live bidding.

Into The Badlands is an award-winning Science Fiction/Fantasy series set in The Badlands Regent Sunny, a highly-skilled fighter and the deadliest “Head Clipper” for Baron Quinn battles the Nomads to rescue a mysterious boy named M.K. who harbors a dark secret about his past. But when he brings him back to The Fort to train as a “Colt”, a Clipper-in-training, things quickly get out of hand with another trainee.

When first blood is drawn, M.K. loses control of himself as if something takes over his body, making the boy valuable to an opposing baron, The Widow. Meanwhile, Sunny discovers M.K.’s pendant has the same image as the one on his childhood compass of a place called Azra, the boy’s home. In order to seek out the truth about his own past, Sunny wants to know more

of this city beyond the Badlands, and must find a way out, especially now that his lover Veil is illegally pregnant with his child.

The series was created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. It was directed by David Dobkin. Fight director was Stephen Fung, production designer was Philip Murphy, with executive producer Stacey Sher & Michael Shamberg.

Production Designer Philip Murphy hails from Kildare and joined the film and television industry after studying forestry at Brunel University. He has worked on many film productions including Mel Gibson’s Braveheart, Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan and more recently designed Vivarium, an Irish feature film directed by Lorcan Finnegan and a winner at Cannes.

Philip’s work on American television series includes the Borgias, Penny Dreadful and Into the Badlands.

The collection that goes up for auction in July is a collection of furniture antiques, ceramics, and vintage items he has collected and curated for and on behalf of AMC networks. Philip won a BAFTA in 2017 for his work on Penny Dreadful. He is three times nominated for a Primetime EMMY. Is a member of the Set Decorators Society of America and a recipient of both the American and British Art Directors Guild award

Contact on 0578626290 for more.

You can see some of the Into The Badlands lots below.