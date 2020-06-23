Offaly's Fianna Fail councillors support Fine Gael/Green coalition

Offaly's eight Fianna Fáil councillors have officially endorsed the Programme for Government and will be voting 'Yes' in the postal ballot this week. That is despite the fact that many of them have been long-time critics of both Fine Gael and the Green Party in the chamber of Offaly County Council.

The councillors met last week and say they recognise Fianna Fáil’s willingness to play a central role in Government.

"There are a number of measures in the Programme for Government that Fianna Fáil want to implement and the only way to implement them is to be in Government," the councillors said in a joint statement.

"Our core policies and beliefs are strongly contained and reflected in the Programme for Government.

"The housing crisis for the last number of years has been very difficult for everyone. We are delighted to see home ownership central to the Programme for Government. It will see the largest state investment in housing for generations.

"There have been significant changes to energy production in the Midlands. We welcome the commitment to Just Transition in the Programme and the fast-tracking of a €20 million fund to commence the rehabilitation of the bogs and ensure Job retention for Bord na Móna Staff.

"We welcome the July Stimulus Package to increase domestic demand and employment. This fund will drive Strategic change through SME’s, accelerate job creation and deliver balanced growth.

"We believe that it is in the best interest of the country that Fianna Fáil provides stable government. We are living in unprecedented times and the Programme for Government will play a vital role in improving the lives of our citizens.

"We are urging our party members in Offaly to Vote Yes to the Programme for Government," they concluded.

The statement was signed by Cllr Eamon Dooley, Cllr Peter Ormond, Cllr Danny Owens, Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick, Cllr Declan Harvey, Cllr Tony McCormack, Cllr Frank Moran and Cllr Robert Mc Dermott.