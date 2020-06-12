Offaly man sent to court for alleged assault on woman

A YOUNG man has been sent to this week's sitting of Tullamore Circuit Court on a charge of assaulting a woman.

Jamie Power, 2 Chancery Close, Tullamore, allegedly assaulted the woman, causing her harm, at Chancery Downs Lane in the town on July 24 last.

A book of evidence was served on the 19-year-old by Sergeant Kathleen Finneran at last week's sitting of the District Court.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan said the DPP had directed he be tried by indictment, meaning the case would have to be heard in the higher court.

Donal Farrelly, defending solicitor, said the accused was unemployed and Judge Bernadette Owens granted legal aid, assigning Mr Farrelly and one counsel.

Mr Power was remanded on bail to appear at the current sitting of Tullamore Circuit Criminal Court this week.