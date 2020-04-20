Disqualified driver caught by Gardaí crossing four counties during Covid-19 lockdown

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

darren.hassett@iconicnews.ie

CREDIT: An Garda Síochana

A disqualified driver has been caught by Gardaí crossing four counties during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Gardaí said: "Don't make unnecessary journeys! This driver did crossing four counties in the process being stopped by Gardaí in Limerick.

"When stopped it was discovered they were disqualified. They now have a necessary trip to court coming up."

