Offaly deaths and funeral details - February 2

Bridget Flannery (née Grenham) - Oakley Park, Clareen, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm and also on Monday evening from 5pm to 6.45pm with Removal to arrive at St. Kieran’s Church, Clareen at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in Clonmacnoise Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Osteoporosis Society.

John EGAN, Curraghdown, Ferbane, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Monday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Ferbane for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

MAY THEY REST IN PEACE