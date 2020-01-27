Edenderry swimming pool project risks losing funding without support

Approaching its 50th year, without any substantial refurbishment, Edenderry Swimming Pool is now urgently in need of development.

As the last pool in the Local Authority Swimming Pool Programme having secured €3.8 million in funding, Edenderry Swimming Pool requires the backing of local representatives and the council to bring the new development to fruition.

"Two decades have passed without anyone in the council or any council representative pushing the project and now the committee are asking if the new pool will be delivered in the next decade," Edenderry Chamber of Commerce chairperson Christine Traynor said.

With the upcoming General Election, candidates are being asked to commit themselves to the delivery of this important amenity.

Serving the wider community, more than 15 local schools utilise the pool for swim lessons and more than 45,000 customers cross the threshold every single year. With the potential of delivering a new pool with a gym, the expectations are that the facility will be much desired.

As community pools go, Edenderry is a success story despite rising costs in insurance which has seen other facilities shut their doors. Being in profit and putting reserves aside to aid in the development has been a priority of the Board.

A spokesperson for the pool said: “It’s been hugely disappointing that no local representative will support the pool project. It is a necessity that someone in the council grabs this project by the collar and pushes it forward.

"More disappointing is the fact that the council are now requesting that the pool withdraw itself from the Swimming Pool Project, to leave the €3.8 million behind, and enter a potential new programme without any guarantees. It would be remiss of us to agree to that," they continued.

“Maybe with the General Election, candidates and local representatives will do something to support this project as opposed to sitting on their hands. We will work with any politician to deliver this facility. We are always available to meet with candidates. But unfortunately, there is no one knocking on the door,” the spokesperson concluded.]