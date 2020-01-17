Offaly school claims North Leinster hurling title

North Leinster Junior Hurling Final

Gallen CS (Offaly) 2-12

Mercy Kilbeggan (Westmeath) 0-9



The Gallen CS Junior hurlers were crowned North Leinster champions in this final played in Clara GAA on Tuesday of last week. The commitment and desire that the Gallen lads have shown this year in their previous matches was again apparent in this blue riband encounter.



A break in the weather allowed for a truly exciting game with both teams showing from the off just how much a win would mean to them. From the throw-in, Patrick Taaffe started as he meant to go on, gathering the ball and working a score giving first blood to Gallen. On the return, Mercy carved open the Gallen defence with some excellent support runs but Gallen escaped only conceding a point.

The Mercy Kilbeggan's roaming full-forward, who was also their free-taker, would prove a significant threat throughout the game and only when Gallen curbed his influence did the game begin to swing in Gallen's favour.

The first half was a highly contested affair, Mercy having the upper hand with Gallen being wasteful on occasions. Yet, Gallen, having not played to their full potential, went in only one point down at half-time.

The second half began with Gallen CS laying down a marker of intent and they immediately levelled the game. Gallen CS showed they had some real leaders on the field and to a man the second-half display was outstanding. Across the board, the Gallen CS work rate and skill level were upped massively and you just got the feeling Gallen wouldn't be denied.

As the saying goes, 'goals win games' and Gallen's came just when needed. A long-range free into the square was flicked on by Conor Beirne and flew into the net leaving the Mercy keeper rooted to the spot. This put Gallen three points clear and while it remained nip and tuck for much of the second half, Mercy couldn't breach the Gallen rear guard to close the margin.

Late in the half Gallen struck again with a goal from Ronan Flynn after the keeper had batted away the initial attack. There was now clear daylight between the teams with Gallen CS intent on seeing the game out.

All credit must be paid to Mercy, they drove up the field and proceeded to lay siege to the Gallen goal. On several occasions, they looked threatening but the bravery of the Carrolls, Oisin and Seán, along with Donal Flynn, Mark Wren, Michael Spillane and the excellent Sean Flannery meant the Gallen defence was dogged and watertight.

Cian Duffy in goals again produced another great display between the sticks in dealing with balls dropping into the square and showing quick feet to cover his entire goal-line on several occasions. His clean sheet proving the vital difference between two otherwise well-matched teams.

Patrick Taaffe and Adam Egan were excellent in midfield with Adam contributing two points. Ronan Flynn, Kian Boylan and Matthew Darcy formed a very productive half-forward line with 1-6 between them. In the full-forward line, Conor Dunican [0-2], Conor Beirne [1-2] and Luke Coleman were a thorn in the side of Mercy Kilbeggan with Conor Grennan also playing his part when he came on.

The final whistle was greeted with great celebrations and Gallen CS captain Séan Flannery lifted the trophy for the Brosnasiders.

The winning panel was Cian Duffy, Donal Flynn, Oisin Carroll, Mark Wren, Michael Spillane, Sean Flannery, Sean Carroll, Adam Egan, Patrick Taaffe, Ronan Flynn, Kian Boylan, Matthew Darcy, Conor Dunican, Conor Beirne, Luke Coleman, Conor Grennan, Eoghan Grennan, Charlie Gilson, Ronan Greene, Brian Carroll, Oisin Corcoran, Cathal Daly, Dylan Moore, Mark Nugent and Saran Flynn.

Gallen CS manager was Mr Seamus Moriarty.