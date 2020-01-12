Storm Brendan may pose 'threat to life' warns Met Eireann
Storm Brendan may pose a threat to life when it hits Ireland tomorrow Met Eireann has warned.
Status Orange Weather Warnings are in force for all counties with a Status Red in marine areas.
Met Eireann has warned this evening that Status Orange conditions may pose a threat to life and property with dangerous driving conditions and a risk of falling trees. Met Eireann is also advising the public to avoid coastal areas if possible.
#StormBrendan Status Orange warnings are in force for all counties & Status Red in marine areas.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 12, 2020
