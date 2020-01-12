Weather Warnings upgraded by Met Eireann as powerful Storm Brendan approaches

Met Eireann has upgraded its Weather Warnings for Storm Brendan this afternoon. The powerful storm will hit Ireland tomorrow.

Status Orange Weather Warnings now cover the entire country for Monday.

A Status Orange Wind Warning has been issued for Connacht, Donegal and Kerry. Met Eireann says that as Storm Brendan tracks to the northwest of Ireland, southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts generally up to 130 km/h, higher in exposed areas. There is a significant risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of high spring tides and storm surge. This warning is in place from 5am until 9pm on Monday.

Please see our updated warnings regarding #StormBrendan on https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt, coming into effect at 5 am for Connacht, Kerry and Donegal and 8 am for the rest of the country. pic.twitter.com/JshS47suAr — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 12, 2020

A Status Orange Wind Warning is also in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford

Winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 70 km/h with gusts of 100 to 120 km/h, higher in exposed areas. There is a significant risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of high spring tides and storm surge. This warning is in place from 8am on Monday until 3pm on Monday.

There is also a Status Red Gale Warning. Gale force 8 to storm force 10 southerly winds will develop overnight and on Monday morning on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea. Winds will reach violent storm force 11 at times from Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Malin Head.