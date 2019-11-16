PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Stunning house steeped in history up for sale in Offaly

A Georgian house once home to famed author of Jane Eyre, Charlotte Bronte, is up for sale in Banagher.

It is a little known fact that she once lived in Banagher with her husband, Arthur Bell Nicholls, briefly staying in this beautiful house, which is now run as a guesthouse.

Charlotte’s Way is a beautifully refurbished 17th Century Georgian rectory on one-acre of manicured gardens with a selection of stables, walled in an orchard.

This fine house is situated in a commanding position on Banagher Hill overlooking the town and offering splendid views of the surrounding countryside down to the River Shannon.

The property is suitable for both a guest house and family accommodation offering seven en-suite bedrooms.

An extensive refurbishment has been carried out on the whole property and the accommodation is laid out over three floors with a loft conversion. The interior has wonderful period features including cornicing and ceiling roses, cast iron fireplaces, high ceilings throughout.

The price is available only on application.