Applications open for performers on this year's 'Late Late Toy Show'

Applications are now open for Toy Show Performers.

It's that time of year again and RTÉ are looking for boys and girls from all over the country to help make it the best one yet!

If you are an astounding singer, a mind blowing dancer, have a passion for reading, explaining or creating, this could be your year. If you are funny, engaging or entertaining, they want to hear from you!

If you would like to be part of our show at the end of November then here’s what you have to do.

Fill out the application form below and upload a video of you doing what you do best be it singing, dancing, juggling, making magic or telling them about your favourite toy.

They will be travelling around the country in a few weeks meeting the best of the best to find the stars of this year’s Toy Show.

But they need those completed application forms and videos! Sign up now because the closing date is September 27.

Good luck!

Start your application here.