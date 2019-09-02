Final countdown to Cannonball Run in Edenderry this weekend

Cannonball, the action-packed supercar spectacle, is set to roll on September 6 – 8 with the finish line in Edenderry on Sunday, September 8, and proceeds to the Irish Cancer Society.

Top mark cars including McLaren, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Porsche, Maserati, Rolls Royce and Bentley and Cannonball is the largest organised road trip in Europe.

The event has already raised €1,016,000 for Irish charities and, this year, the official charity of Cannonball will be The Irish Cancer Society which funds lifesaving cancer research and a range of free support services for people affected by cancer.

Cannonball, fuelled by milesPlus from Circle K, will blaze a trail from Malahide to CircleK Fermoy, Ballymaloe, Killarney, Limerick, Ballina, Sligo, Slane this year with the spectacular finish line in Edenderry.

Spectators will get up close and personal with 190 of the finest cars on the planet and enjoy the unique festival atmosphere that Cannonball is renowned for. Brazilian dancers will bring all the glamour of carnival, live DJs and festivals with all host towns gettign a party and some great free giveaways.

The notorious NYPD, German Polizei, Fr Willie and colourful Cannonballers in crazy costumes add to the melee and this year the Pope and Popemobile are sure to wow guest as well as a very illustrious visit from the White House. From Spiderman to Star Wars, Cat Woman to Wonder Woman, Cheerleaders to Charlie’s Angels, Batman, The Joker and more, it is a totally unique free family day out.

Cannonball has always been a star-studded affair and celebrities over the years include Boyzone’s Shane Lynch who even has the logo tattooed on his leg! Other household names include former Miss World Rosanna Davison and husband Wes Quirke, Glenda Gilson, Rachel Allen, Roz Purcell, Nadia Forde, Ryan Tubridy, Mick Galway and Dirty Sanchez. Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny and former President Mary Robinson have both dropped the famous chequered flag and this year it is confirmed that Coronation Steet star Ryan Thomas and Love Island’s Tom Walker will be joining the convoy.

Cannonball is the brainchild of Kildare businessman Alan Bannon and the benefit to the host towns for this event is estimated at €2,567,000 per year. Cannonball will be fuelled by milesPlus from Circle K as the main headline Sponsor for 2019. Tour Sponsors include Manhattan Popcorn, Asystec and Hone.

Cannonball official partners include Bonavox, AB Signs, Keanes Jewellers, Ballyseedy, Duke Energy Drinks, Karl Goodwin Motors, Krystle, BMW and Windsor Motors.