Local ELections 2019
Meet the 10 candidates seeking election in the Edenderry Electoral Area on Friday
Meet the 10 candidates seeking election in the Edenderry Electoral Area on Friday
A total of 10 candidates will contest the up coming local election for the Edenderry Electoral Area.
There are six seats available in the Edenderry Electoral Area and five of the candidates are sitting councillors.
The Local and European Elections take place on Friday, May 24.
Edenderry Electoral Area Candidates
CRIBBIN Noel – FG *
DALY Pat - FF
DAVY Alan - SF **
FITZPATRICK Eddie – FF *
FOLEY John – IND *
HACKETT Pippa - GP
McDERMOTT Robert - FF
McDONNELL Fergus - IND
QUINN Liam – FG *
TRAYNOR Christine – FF
*denotes sitting councillor
** denotes co-opted to a vacant seat since the last election
SEE ALL THE CANDIDATES FOR THE BIRR ELECTORAL AREA HERE
SEE ALL THE CANDIDATES FOR THE TULLAMORE ELECTORAL AREA HERE
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on