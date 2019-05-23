Meet the 10 candidates seeking election in the Edenderry Electoral Area on Friday

A total of 10 candidates will contest the up coming local election for the Edenderry Electoral Area.

There are six seats available in the Edenderry Electoral Area and five of the candidates are sitting councillors.

The Local and European Elections take place on Friday, May 24.

Edenderry Electoral Area Candidates

CRIBBIN Noel – FG *

DALY Pat - FF

DAVY Alan - SF **

FITZPATRICK Eddie – FF *

FOLEY John – IND *

HACKETT Pippa - GP

McDERMOTT Robert - FF

McDONNELL Fergus - IND

QUINN Liam – FG *

TRAYNOR Christine – FF

*denotes sitting councillor

** denotes co-opted to a vacant seat since the last election

