Meet the 12 candidates contesting the local elections in Tullamore on Friday
Meet the 12 candidates contesting the local elections in Tullamore on Friday
A total of 12 candidates will contest the up coming local election for the Tullamore Electoral Area.
There are seven seats available in the Tullamore Electoral Area and four of the candidates are sitting councillors.
Tullamore Electoral Area Candidates
BRACKEN John - IND
ENNIS Anne Marie - SF
FEIGHERY Neil - FG
FOX Deirdre - FG
GALVIN Brendan - REN
HARVEY Declan – FF *
McCORMACK Tony – FF **
MORAN Frank – FF *
O'BRIEN Sean - IND
OWENS Danny – FF *
SMOLLEN Ken – IDP
WESTMAN Bernard - FG
*denotes sitting councillor
** denotes co-opted to a vacant seat since the last election
SEE ALL THE CANDIDATES FOR THE BIRR ELECTORAL AREA HERE
SEE ALL THE CANDIDATES FOR THE EDENDERRY ELECTORAL AREA HERE
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on