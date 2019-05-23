Meet the 12 candidates contesting the local elections in Tullamore on Friday

A total of 12 candidates will contest the up coming local election for the Tullamore Electoral Area.

There are seven seats available in the Tullamore Electoral Area and four of the candidates are sitting councillors.

Tullamore Electoral Area Candidates

BRACKEN John - IND

ENNIS Anne Marie - SF

FEIGHERY Neil - FG

FOX Deirdre - FG

GALVIN Brendan - REN

HARVEY Declan – FF *

McCORMACK Tony – FF **

MORAN Frank – FF *

O'BRIEN Sean - IND

OWENS Danny – FF *

SMOLLEN Ken – IDP

WESTMAN Bernard - FG

*denotes sitting councillor

** denotes co-opted to a vacant seat since the last election

SEE ALL THE CANDIDATES FOR THE BIRR ELECTORAL AREA HERE

SEE ALL THE CANDIDATES FOR THE EDENDERRY ELECTORAL AREA HERE