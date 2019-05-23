Meet the 14 candidates contesting the local election in Birr on Friday

A total of 14 candidates will contest the up coming local election for the Tullamore Electoral Area.

There are six seats available in the Birr Electoral Area and all six sitting councillors are seeking re-election.

The Local and European Elections take place on Friday, May 24.

Birr Electoral Area Candidates

BARNWELL Monica - REN

CARROLL John – IND *

CLAFFEY Clare - SD

CLENDENNEN John – FG *

DOOLEY Eamon – FF *

EGAN Hughie - FG

FANNERAN Bernie - FF

KENNY Alan - FF

LEAHY John – REN *

MAHER Seán - SF *

MUKHTIAR Habibul - IND

ORMOND Peter – FF *

PILKINGTON Marian - FG

WYNNE Joe – IND

*denotes sitting councillor

** denotes co-opted to a vacant seat since the last election

