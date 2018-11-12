Birr GAA Club planning major extension to facilities in St Brendan's Park

Birr GAA Club has lodged an application with Offaly County Council for major changes to its facilities at St Brendan's Park in Birr.

The club is seeking to construct a new dressing room attached to the southern end of the existing dressing room block. It is also planning to construct a new shower block attached to northern end of existing dressing room block. The plan also involves alterations to the existing dressing room block.

Another major change will see a pedestrian entrance being built in the eastern boundary wall for access for players and officials.