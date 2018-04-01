House prices in Offaly continue to shoot up

House prices in Offaly are continuing to rise at a rapid rate with the rate of increase in Offaly more than three times the national average in the first three months of 2018.

That's according to the latest House Price Report released today by property website, daft.ie

In Offaly, prices in the first three months of 2018 were 9% higher than a year previously. The average house price is now €177,000, 46% above its lowest point. House prices rose 13% in the first three months of 2017.

House prices nationally rose by 2.5% during the first three months of 2018. The average price nationwide was €247,000, 7.3% higher than a year ago. Compared to their lowest point in 2013, prices nationwide have risen by an average of 50% or just over €82,500.

The number of properties available to buy on the market nationwide continues to fall. There were just over 20,000 properties on the market in March. A significant increase in Dublin listings, up from 2,700 a year ago to 3,500 now, was largely offset by a fall in availability elsewhere. The number of properties on the market outside Dublin is now at 16,800, down 1,000 on a year ago and the lowest on record, for a series starting in January 2007.

Commenting on the figures, Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of the Daft.ie Report, said, “The picture of the housing market in Ireland currently remains one of strong demand and very tight supply pushing up prices. There are some elements for cautious optimism, including an increase in transaction volumes countrywide and in stock on the market in Dublin. Nonetheless, during a five-year period when consumer prices did not change, housing prices rose by 50%. This is an indication of how inadequate housing supply is.”

Martin Clancy from Daft.ie said, “Interest and activity amongst property hunters remains very high. At the moment, we are seeing on average over 1,000 property searches taking place every minute on Daft.ie.”