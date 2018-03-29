Planning application lodged for 24 new houses in Offaly village
Offaly County Council is considering the proposal
Tony Mulvin has applied to Offaly County Council to build 24 new houses in Rhode village in the north of the county.
The application seeks permission to building 24 two-storey homes, with works to include landscaping, site entrance and associated site works.
The application was lodged with the council this week.
Offaly County Council is currently considering the proposal and will make a decision in the coming weeks.
