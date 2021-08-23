Shock Rhode defeat opens up Senior Football Championship

A SHOCK defeat for Rhode was the big talking point when the opening round of the Tullamore Court Hotel Senior Football Championship took place last weekend.

Rhode went down to a completely unexpected 3-8 to 2-9 defeat by Durrow in group 1 and while they will be expected to recover and qualify for the knockout stages, it gives all their opponents a glimmer of hope.

The county champions were understrength for their tussle with last year's senior B champions with Niall McNamee, Eoin Rigney, Niall Darby and Aaron Kellaghan not playing while Anton Sullivan came on as a sub after fifteen minutes.

A motivated Durrow – they were missing Oisin Cusack while Jack O'Brien only came on in the second half – blitzed Rhode early on as they stormed into a 3-3 to 0-1 lead after 25 minutes and then held on for dear life for the win.

It wasn't the only shock result of the weekend as there were two draws in group 2. Bracknagh did well to draw with a fancied Edenderry side, 2-8 to 1-11 while Shamrocks were delighted to get a point from Tullamore, 1-11 each after a very well contested game in Birr.

In the other group 1 game, Ferbane turned in a fine second half performance to beat Cappincur by 3-14 to 0-13.

With the top team in each group going into the semi-finals and the next two into two quarter-finals, there is plenty of time for clubs to recover but the second round on the weekend of September 4 and 5 will tell a lot.

CLICK ON THE LINKS TO READ THE FULL REPORTS FROM EACH OF THE WEEKEND'S GAMES

In round 2, Ferbane meet Durrow and Rhode will be going flat out against Cappincur. Cappincur were big losers at the weekend and Durrow's shock win puts them under real pressure now – they will be hoping that their final round fixture against Durrow is a winner take all one with a quarter-final place on offer and they won't want it to be going down to scoring difference.

The group 2 fixtures sees Bracknagh meet Tullamore and Shamrocks take on Edenderry.