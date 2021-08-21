Late drama as Bracknagh and Edenderry game goes down to the wire

For long periods of this game a shock looked on the cards as Bracknagh outplayed Edenderry but in the end a draw was just about fair enough reward for both teams who enjoyed a dominant half each.

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior Football Championship group 2

Bracknagh 2-8

Edenderry 1-11

Edenderry have developed a habit recently of only putting in a performance for half a game and this was the case in the first half as they were very much second best to a hungry Bracknagh side that outworked and outplayed them.

Bracknagh were well worth their 1-6 to 0-4 break at the interval, with Peter Cunningham in sensational form as he shot 1-5 in that period.

The message in the Edenderry camp was very much not to panic and as they cut off the supply to Cunningham, and steadily picked off points, they began to reel Bracknagh in.

As the game edged into the final quarter, it looked like Edenderry would kick on after Cian Farrell placed a cool finish to the net to put them in front by a point.

To Bracknagh’s credit, they responded almost immediately and Michael Cunningham drove a shot to the net to stun Edenderry.

With five minutes to go the game was level and it would stay that way, although both sides picked off a point each as they went in search of a winner.

There was almost drama at the end when Bracknagh were awarded a free just inside the Edenderry half. With Peter Cunningham having been told it would be the last kick of the game almost three minutes into injury time, he saw his shot just drop short as the final whistle blew.

With Tullamore and Shamrocks also drawing, the result will be a useful enough one for both sides.

However, if Edenderry have hopes of lifting the Dowling Cup later this year, a big improvement will be needed, with many of their supporters noting as much at the end of the game.

While their forwards are impressive when they get going, greater consistency is needed over the hour if they are to go all the way.

Bracknagh were very impressive in the first half, but lost their way somewhat after the break. They had played a very high-paced game in that opening period and it was probably inevitable that they couldn’t sustain it for the full hour.

However, they will be no pushover in the remaining group games and anyone who underestimates them will do so at their peril. Over the hour, they probably just about deserved the win, but when Edenderry stepped things up, they dominated at times in the second half.

Scorers

Bracknagh: Peter Cunningham 1-6 (1 free, 1 mark), Michael Cunningham 1-0, Anthony Cunningham and Fionn Dempsey 0-1 each.

Edenderry: Cian Farrell 1-4 (1 free, 1 45), Sean Doyle 0-2 (1 free), Adam Mahon 0-2, Richie Dalton, Alan Harte and Alex Kenny 0-1 each.W

Bracknagh: Keith Keogh; Fionn Dempsey, Tom Hyland, Eoin Hyland; Stefan Geoghegan, Jim Hendy, Eoghan Geoghegan; Jason Dempsey, Mark Dunne; Ciaran Donnelly, Anthony Cunningham, Darren Kelly; Peter Cunningham, Robin Galbraith, Michael Cunningham. Subs: Adam Kelly for Mark Dunne, Sean Demspey for Robin Galbraith, Dillon Broderick for Anthon Cunningham.

Edenderry: Shane Cummins; Eoin Dunne, David Hanlon, Adam Mahon; Lee Pearson, Sean Pender, Rory Egan; Jordan Hayes, David Moloney; Mark Abbott, Cian Farrell, Richie Dalton; Alex Kenny, Sean Doyle, Alan Harte. Subs -Liam Farrell for Lee Pearson, Stephen Guing for David Moloney.

Referee: Marius Stones (Clara)