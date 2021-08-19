19/08/2021

Search our Archive

Tullamore the team to beat in Offaly JFC

Tullamore the team to beat in Offaly JFC

Adam Mangan, David McElduff, Jacob Beatty celebrate with Morgan Tynan after he jumped into the Cusack stand to join his Ballinagar club mates after Offaly's great win over Roscommon

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

Email:

kevin@tullamoretribune.ie

TULLAMORE are the team to beat in the Tullamore Court Hotel Junior Football Championship. They were also the team to beat last year but were over powered by a fired up Daingean in the final.

Despite that, however, they are clear favourites to get out this year. As a club they need to target winning this. Offaly's fourth tier is way too far back for their second team. They are a big club in the biggest population base in Offaly and they have a huge pick.

They have a quality of experienced and emerging footballer that very few can match at this level. Ballinagar can certainly match it in terms of young players coming up. With Offaly U-20 star Morgan Tynan in their ranks and several other players who have played minor for the county in recent years, they should be a coming team. They should be able to win this championship in the next couple of years but they lack a bit of experience at the moment, they don't have enough strength in that crucial 25-30 age group and they could have to wait a year or two. Yet if they can get their act together and get on a roll, they can be close. They are contenders.

It looks to be a fairly well balanced championship and the groups are evenly divided. The top team in each group goes into the semi-final with second and third into two quarter-finals.

Tullamore, Clara, Ballinagar and Rhode are in group 1 while group 2 consists of Doon, Kilclonfert, Edenderry and Tulach Mhor.

Interestingly Tullamore have two teams in this championship. They won the junior “B” last year and decided to go up, calling their second team An Tulack Mhor. They have to name fifteen players for their Tullamore side and no one from An Tulach Mhor can move up to that squad – players from both can be played at senior level.

Clara will also have prospects while Kilclonfert have been knocking on the door for some time. They have an Offaly senior footballer in Cathal Mangan and a strong back bone. They are contenders but have a limited pick – they have declined a bit in the last year plus.

Doon won junior football two years ago but went straight back down and its hard to know with them while the second team of Edenderry and Rhode should be strong – but they haven't been able to win this championship in a while.

Tullamore will have a number of fine young footballers graduating onto their senior team this year. This will see others regraded and they should be stronger this year than in 2020 at junior level. They really should be able to get across the line this year.

Verdict – Tullamore.

ANALYSIS: Offaly Intermediate Football Championship teams profiled

ANALYSIS: Offaly Senior “B” Football Championship teams profiled

ANALYSIS: Offaly senior football teams profiled

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media