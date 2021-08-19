ANALYSIS: Offaly Senior “B” Football Championship teams profiled

Group 1



GRACEFIELD

Manager: John Ryan (Birr);

Selectors: Adrian Murphy and David Walsh;

Captain: Jamie Evans;

Absentees from last year: Aaron Whelan, Tristan Lambe, Caoimhin Murphy;

New players: Ciaran Conroy, Tom Walsh

Star man: Jamie Evans;

Key players: Jack Walsh and Niall Smith;

Prospects: Gracefield have a great tradition but have declined considerably in the past decade or so. They were steamrolled by a fired up Durrow in the final last year and while they are definitely contenders this year, you wouldn't put much on them getting over the line. Players such as Jamie Evans and Jack Walsh will make them competitive at this level and they will be a tough nut to crack. However, they haven't had really successful underage sides in a while and their players are struggling to break into Offaly teams. They have the population base and desire to turn things around but it doesn't argue well for the short term. They should be able to get out of group 1 and they could beat anyone, including Clara, on any given day but they have their work cut out.



TUBBER

Manager: Padraig Farrell;

Selectors: Kevin Sheridan;

Captain: Lee Colgan and Ronan Farrell;

Any absentees from last year: Shane Kinahan;

New players: David Colgan, Padraig Robbins, Eoin Murphy (all up from Minor);

Star player: Bernard Allen;

Key players: Joe Higgins and Ian Daly;

Prospects: Tubber could be the biggest threat to Clara's ambitions. They were very close to champions Durrow in the semi-final last year and they would relish taking on their neighbours in a big knockout game. They have one of the best forwards in Offaly in Bernard Allen while Ciaran McManus has returned from America and is keen for action. McManus may be in his mid 40s now but he can still cause problems at this level. They have a chance.



ERIN ROVERS

Manager: Ger Lynam;

Selectors: Christopher Delaney, Joe Kennedy;

Captain: Ryan Delaney;

Any absentees from last year – Dean Bracken, Gio Russo, Keith Lynam;

New players: Davyn Fox, Dylan Kavanagh, Dylan Gallagher;

Star man: Nathan Poland;

Key players: Ryan Delaney and Conor Lynam;

Prospects: Erin Rovers are in a transition period. Always capable of playing good, exciting football, they were poor last year and numbers seems to be a bit of an issue. They will be capable of coming out of this group but they could also end up in relegation trouble. Either way, they are down the list of championship contenders at the moment.



WALSH ISLAND



Managers: Gary Comerford, Ronan Murphy and John O'Keeffe

Selectors: As above

Captain: Willie Mulhall;

Absentees from last year: None;

New players: Adam Duffy;

Star man: Willie Mulhall;

Key players: Alan Mulhall and Thomas O'Connor;

Prospects: What you see is what you get with Walsh Island and don't be surprised if they make the quarter-finals. At the same time, you can't make a case for winning the championship at the moment and they are outsiders.



Group 2



CLARA

Management Team: Mark Scanlon, Tony Dalton, Tom Naughton, Brendan Lowry and Caoimhan Sheridan;

Captain - Not named yet;

Any absentees from last year – None;

New players- Alex Egan;

Star man: Carl Stewart;

Key players: Cormac Delaney and Colm Doyle;

Prospects: Clara will be desperate to get back up to senior football. They were badly stung at being relegated last year and they will know the importance of getting back up at the first attempt. They really should be able to do so. It is not certain and there are plenty of doubts about Clara. They will be vulnerable at different stages but they are the team to beat. Likely champions.



BALLYCUMBER

Manager: Colm Quinn;

Selectors: Ciaran Grennan, Paul Gavin;

Captain: Jack Quinn;

Absentees: Andrew Ross;

New players: Gary Larkin returns from overseas duty with Defence Forces;

Star man:Jack Quinn;

Key players: Adrian Kelly and Cormac Quinn;

Prospects: They are one of the sides with a good outside chance and they could shock Clara in a big knockout game. Ballycumber nearly always play to the best of their ability and they have a lot of very good players. They should get out of the group but they are behind Clara and Tubber in the pecking order.

FERBANE



Manager: George Digan

Selectors: Kieran Flynn

Captain: Not picked

Any absentees from last year: Paddy Clancy

New players: Adam Greene, Nick Cusack, Adam Egan, Conor Reams, Conor Gleeson, Brian Gilligan is making a return after a spell being unavailable.

Star man: Bernard Corcoran;

Key players: Conor Kenny, Michael Egan and Mark Cahill.

Prospects: Ferbane are doing very well to have their second team in this championship and to hold their own. They command respect and they have a lot of talent. They should not be able to beat Clara's first team but should give a rattle to anyone else. They will particularly relish their local derby against St Rynagh's. A quarter-final place is possible as is the relegation battle but they shouldn't be strong enough to win the title.



ST RYNAGH'S



Management: Gary O'Connor and Dessie O'Connor;

Captain: Sean Dolan;

Absentees from last year: Tomas Flaherty has retired and a few more of last year's panel have departed;

New players: Sean Finneran is making the step up from minor;

Star man: Joe O'Connor;

Key players: Sean Dolan and Graham Lynch;

Prospects: St Rynagh's were delighted to win intermediate and it will be interesting to see how they perform in the higher grade. They should hold their own but they have two issues. They are still depending on long serving players such as Ger Rafferty and Gary Mahon. They are dream club players, committed with a great appetite for football but the higher level should be a lot for them at this stage of their careers. They also have dual players and they won't have all of the St Rynagh's hurlers available to them. They can certainly beat Ferbane and may be favourites for that while they can trouble Ballycumber. Clara should be too strong and St Rynagh's are championship outsiders.