Offaly GAA gives details on tickets for this week's Club Championship games
Offaly GAA has given details on how to get tickets for this week's Club Championship games in the county.
Anticipation is building for the football championships which get underway this weekend.
Offaly GAA says that clubs have been provided with a link to purchase tickets for this weekend's Club Football Championship games in Offaly. Tickets will only go on general sale if clubs do not sell their allocation. Offaly GAA is asking fans to please not attend at a venue without a ticket.
Clubs have been provided with a link to purchase tickets for this weekend's Club Football Championship games in Offaly.— Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) August 18, 2021
Tickets will only go on general sale if clubs do not sell their allocation.
Please do not attend at a venue without a ticket pic.twitter.com/rbAvwIfBTS
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.