Clara the team to beat in Senior “B” Football Championship

THERE are a few teams with realistic ambitions but Clara are the clear favourites for the 2021 Tullamore Court Hotel Senior “B” Football Championship.

A proud club with a fine tradition of winning, Clara were dismayed at making the drop last year but had no hard luck story to relate and over the course of the season, their demise was not a big surprise.

They went back entirely on merit and in the broader scheme of things and in the long term, that might work out very well for them. They have some fine young footballers emerging but they hadn't adapted to life in the top flight and a year back might focus their minds and bring them on. That, however, will only be the case if they bounce straight back up – a second year out of the top flight could do Clara a lot of harm, especially as the Brady brothers, Ross and especially Scott are approaching the end game of their long career.

Tubber, Gracefield and Ballycumber will also fancy their chances and as usual, it should provide a very good championship with many very entertaining games.

Gracefield, Tubber, Erin Rovers and Walsh Island are in group 1. With the top team in each group going into the semi-finals and the next two into two quarter-finals, there is plenty of margin for error for teams.

Gracefield, Tubber and Erin Rovers are the favourites to emerge but Walsh Island can never be ruled out. They have limited resources, key players such as Alan and Willie Mulhall are getting on in football terms and you couldn't make a convincing case for them winning the championship. However, they always give it their all and they could well win a game or two.

In group 2, Clara, Ballycumber, Ferbane and St Rynagh's will clash. Clara will be expected to top the group, Ballycumber should be able to get out and it will be closely fought between Ferbane and St Rynagh's for the other qualifying place. St Rynagh's are just up from intermediate. They have a proud tradition, a ferocious work ethic and desire to perform but they are still relying on some veteran war horses and the step up to senior B is a big one for them.

Clara will be nervous in this championship and they will be very aware of the possibility of a sucker punch in the knockout stages but they are the team everyone else has to beat.

Verdict - Clara.

This week's games:

Saturday, August 21

Daingean: SFC “B”, Tubber v Walsh Island (P Gallagher) 6.30pm.

Cappincur: SFC “B”, Erin Rovers v Gracefield (E O'Connor) 6.30pm.

Kilcormac: SFC “B”, Ferbane v Clata (K Williamson) 6.30pm.

Doon: SFC “B”, Ballycumber v St Rynagh's (A Kinahan) 6.30pm.