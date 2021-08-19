ANALYSIS: Offaly Intermediate Football Championship teams profiled

Group 1



SHANNONBRIDGE

Manager: Paddy Marsh (Castledaly in Westmeath)

Selectors: Mark Samuels, John Deeley

Captain: Darragh Corbett

Any absentees from last year: John Egan Midfielder (Retired)

New players: Alan Devery, Emmett Molloy;

Star man: Aaron Brazil;

Prospects: In a wide open championship with no obvious favourite, Shannonbridge have as good a chance as anyone else. They are in a tough group and there is no guarantee they will come out of it but they are contenders.



BALLYCOMMON



Manager: Ray Sheridan;

Selector: Joe Doyle and Eamon O'Connor;

Captain: David Dempsey;

Any absentees from last year: None;

New players: None;

Star man: David Dempsey;

Prospects: Ballycommon will have a great chance of going the whole way. They can flatter to deceive at times but they have a lot of quality and one of the best footballers in Offaly in David Dempsey. They are an exciting team to watch but can be a bit fragile at times. They are in a tough group here but should be good enough to get out of it. There are doubts about their ability to get across the line in big knockout games but equally, they have been unlucky on occasions and they have an excellent chance this year.



RAHEEN

Manager: Richie Dalton;

Selectors: Hughie Bolton and Craig O’Halloran;

Captain: Dylan Hyland;

Any absentees from last year: None;

New players: Paddy Rigney, Oisin Henchy and Naoise Dunne;

Star man: Dylan Hyland;

Prospects: Raheen have been mediocre in recent years and have been closer to relegation than champions. Yet they command respect and they have the ability to turn things around. They have Edenderry footballer Richie Dalton back at the helm and a quarter-final place is achievable. They could also end up back in relegation bother. It's just hard to know. A good run is achievable for them but they are outsiders.



CLODIAGH GAELS

Manager: Ollie Bryant;

Selector: Niall O'Rourke;

Coach – Phil O'Reilly;

Captain: Shane Dolan;

Any absentees from last year: None;

New players: Ruari Dunne;

Star man: Clint Horan;

Prospects: Clodiagh Gaels did very well for a period last year and they have enough footballers to trouble anyone. However, they are also outsiders for this championship. Hurling is their priority and while they have players whose focus is on the big ball, they have plenty of dual players. They won't be bad but staying up is their big aim.



Group 2



KILCORMAC/KILLOUGHEY

Manager: Brendan O'Malley;

Selectors: Mick Leonard, Liam Melia and Kevin Rigney;

Captain: Jordan Quinn;

Any absentees from last year: None;

New players: None;

Star man: Cathal Donoghue;

Prospects: Beaten in the final by St Rynagh's last year, Kilcormac/Killoughey should be there or there abouts this year. As usual, football will very much play second fiddle to hurling and this could catch them. They won't be doing much football training but they will be competitive in every match. If their hurlers had a bad year and went early, then K/K would quickly become favourites for this. That, however, is unlikely to happen but even with that, they could still come out on top. Player for player, they have arguably the best fifteen in this championship and their issue is simply focus and commitment. This could catch them out again though a player like Cathal Donoghue can have a huge influence at this level.



CLONBULLOGUE

Manager: Joe Kilmurray (Rhode);

Selector: Niall McEvoy;

Captain: Not picked;

Any absentees from last year: Ciaran Maher and Peter Byrne;

New players: David Dempsey, Jamie Guing, Keith O'Neill, Harry Judge, Ryan Dempsey, Joe Foran and Tim Bennett.

Star man: Keith O'Neill;

Prospects: Another club with a very good chance of going the whole way. They were close to St Rynagh's in the semi-final last year, were beaten by Shannonbridge in the final a couple of years ago and have some exciting footballers. They are hardy and they can play. Their group isn't simple and qualification isn't assured but they can get out and will be difficult to beat. With a lot of good minors coming up, they have a chance.



ST BRIGID'S

Manager: David Glennon;

Selectors: Ger Hannon and Jody Kennedy;

Captain: William Molloy;

Absentees from last year: None;

New Players: Dillon Donoghue;

Star man: Cian Donoghue;

Prospects: St Brigid's are capable of beating anyone in this championship but the big question is can they put those type of wins back to back? They will be competitive and anything is possible with them but their form of recent years means that they are in the rank of outsiders.



DAINGEAN

Manager: Keith Higgins;

Selectors: Willie Kennedy and John McCourt;

Captain: Ciaran McEvoy;

Any absentees from last year: None;

New players: Cathal Ryan;

Star man: Shane Tierney;

Prospects: Daingean did very well to win the Junior Football Championship last year and have enough good players to give food for thought to any team. There is a bit of a step up from junior to intermediate though and it is hard to know how they will go. They are outsiders.