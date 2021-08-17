Civic reception planned for victorious Offaly U-20 footballers

Ed Cullen, left, and Brian Nolan of Offaly celebrate after the 2021 Eirgrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship Final
Cllr Declan Harvey, Cathaoirleach, on behalf of the members of Offaly County Council, has extended his congratulations to the Offaly All Ireland Under 20 football team and their management team and mentors on their recent success.
The Cathaoirleach has proposed that Offaly County Council will hold a Civic Reception for the team and invited guests as soon as public health guidelines allow.
Offaly won the U20 All-Ireland Football title on Sunday with a three-point win over Roscommon in Croke Park.
