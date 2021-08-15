Twitter reacts to Offaly's brilliant All-Ireland U-20 Final win!
Offaly recorded a brilliant win in the All-Ireland U-20 Football Final today defeating Roscommon by 1-14 to 1-11.
Offaly led by seven points with ten minutes to go but had to hold off a spirited Roscommon fightback to seal the win.
It will come as no surprise that there was an outpouring of delight from Offaly fans on Twitter.
When you've a few pints in you at a wedding and the band start playing Sweet Caroline. Some win for @Offaly_GAA pic.twitter.com/TM1s8XI12H— Jamie Flanagan (@Official_JamieF) August 15, 2021
Home and happy. Those Offaly lads have captured the imagination of football fans everywhere. Play a great brand of football. Great ambassadors for their family, clubs and county. Well done to all involved @Offaly_GAA— Niall McNamee (@niallmc14) August 15, 2021
The golden years for Offaly Football pic.twitter.com/N4smvvfizq— Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) August 15, 2021
It was so surreal seeing all of the Offaly jerseys walking through Phibsboro while I was in work wished to god I could have been there, the atmosphere looked amazing!! #UibhFhailiAbú— tara (@tmdoolz) August 15, 2021
#UibhFhailiAbu pic.twitter.com/heS0FyBsGj— (@LorraineJoy17) August 15, 2021
@Offaly_GAA days do not come better than this.. #uibhfhailiabu pic.twitter.com/NrGs1ZuBX0— Ciarán McManus (@CiaranMac8) August 15, 2021
Any Offaly people abroad feel the need to get together and charter a plane home The homesickness is real today Comhghairdeas mór to the boys! An amazing achievement! #offaly #under20s #offalyabroad #crokepark @Offaly_GAA https://t.co/IS6tpzgnox— Orla Grehan (@OrlaGrehan) August 15, 2021
— Belmont GAA (@belmont_gaa) August 15, 2021
What a win!
Massive congratulations to the Offaly U20 Footballers on an epic All Ireland win and in particular to Aaron, Cathal, Darragh and Harry!
All of us at Belmont GAA are massively proud!#OffalyGAA
pic.twitter.com/regYifnn35
A bus full of #offaly fans just crossed the road infront of my car to go into jones of clane.— Darragh Fitzgerald (@darafitz90) August 15, 2021
I gave them a beep they started dancing around the car. There fans are fecking gas!!
Great win. Offaly is on the way back. Positive football.
We only went and won! Hon offaly, all Ireland champions! We are back. #UibhFhailiAbu #offaly #allirelandchampions pic.twitter.com/qp0wTsQlVK— John Molloy (@molloyclick) August 15, 2021
All-Ireland U20 Football Champions @Offaly_GAA What a game!! What a team!! #ROSvOFF #UibhFhailiAbu pic.twitter.com/Wb5aQ3IgEw— (@scopedesigner) August 15, 2021
Great day in Croker. Was at my first Final in 81 aged 16 to see the Faithful win. Today Seanchail Junior sees a win at his first final. With great buddy @BreweryTap2 & son Daragh. Thanks Offaly.. pic.twitter.com/WToP7NmAPn— Seanchail Kelly (@Sargeu23) August 15, 2021
Up Offaly. The Costa is Green White and Gold pic.twitter.com/nCITvh7M4n— Kenny Quinn (@KennyQuinn7) August 15, 2021
Laz Molloy sums it up nicely ‘I’m glad we won an All Ireland not playing auld shite football’— Will O'Callaghan (@willocallaghan) August 15, 2021
What a win @Offaly_GAA Mother from River Street in Clara. I spent all my summers in Tullamore & Clara through the 80’s and 90’s witnessing many a miraculous day in Croke Park, ‘80 ‘81 ‘82 ‘85, ‘94, ‘98 and many more. This one means as much. Green shoots for the faithful #offaly https://t.co/xtmfoxtY0W— Mark O’Brien (@obrienmark) August 15, 2021
Offaly is the only place to be— Brian Duignan (@brian_duignan) August 15, 2021
We haven’t gone away ye know.......congratulations Offaly U 20’s !!!!! pic.twitter.com/xtYe74D4dd— Barry Cowen (@CowenBarry) August 15, 2021
Unbelievable achievement from a hugely dedicated squad and management… so proud to see all the hard work and development in underage from @Offaly_GAA starting to reap its rewards #UibhFhailiAbu https://t.co/IF7S0lKSvG— Niamh (@niamhmarykav) August 15, 2021
Incredible achievement by an unbelievable bunch of young men. They have given the county such a boost. Everything about today was special. From the drive up seeing all the Offaly fans travel en masse to the performance on the pitch. Uibh Fhaili Abu ⚪ https://t.co/WeHapMLs6b— Tubber GAA (@TubberCoOffaly) August 15, 2021
The moment Offaly became All-Ireland U-20 champions pic.twitter.com/szIMRes9iO— Birr GAA (@BirrCLG) August 15, 2021
In case ye missed it,— shamrocksgaaclub (@shamrocksgaa) August 15, 2021
We have 3 new All Ireland champions in Shamrocks.
Huge well done to Chip, Kieran, Jack and the rest of the Official Offaly GAA U20 team and management in their brilliant win over Roscommon today.
A proud day, a proud club and one extremely proud county. pic.twitter.com/yqdO9wJY9O
Split Offaly in 2 ⚪️— Billy Corcoran (@BillyCorcoran) August 15, 2021
it’s nice to see offaly twitter actually happy, for once— klee ♡ (@kleeeye) August 15, 2021
Offaly had it all - Pride, Passion and Pace. Fantastic match #OffalyRoscommon https://t.co/eDB5jbdty4— Maree Ryan-O’Brien (@mareeryanobrien) August 15, 2021
Well done Offaly, very proud of you all. C’mon the Faithful!!— Corina Sheerin (@CorinaShee) August 15, 2021
