Twitter reacts to Offaly's brilliant All-Ireland U-20 Final win!

Offaly recorded a brilliant win in the All-Ireland U-20 Football Final today defeating Roscommon by 1-14 to 1-11.

Offaly led by seven points with ten minutes to go but had to hold off a spirited Roscommon fightback to seal the win.

It will come as no surprise that there was an outpouring of delight from Offaly fans on Twitter.

When you've a few pints in you at a wedding and the band start playing Sweet Caroline. Some win for @Offaly_GAA pic.twitter.com/TM1s8XI12H — Jamie Flanagan (@Official_JamieF) August 15, 2021

Home and happy. Those Offaly lads have captured the imagination of football fans everywhere. Play a great brand of football. Great ambassadors for their family, clubs and county. Well done to all involved @Offaly_GAA — Niall McNamee (@niallmc14) August 15, 2021

The golden years for Offaly Football pic.twitter.com/N4smvvfizq — Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) August 15, 2021

It was so surreal seeing all of the Offaly jerseys walking through Phibsboro while I was in work wished to god I could have been there, the atmosphere looked amazing!! #UibhFhailiAbú — tara (@tmdoolz) August 15, 2021

Any Offaly people abroad feel the need to get together and charter a plane home The homesickness is real today Comhghairdeas mór to the boys! An amazing achievement! #offaly #under20s #offalyabroad #crokepark @Offaly_GAA https://t.co/IS6tpzgnox — Orla Grehan (@OrlaGrehan) August 15, 2021





What a win!



Massive congratulations to the Offaly U20 Footballers on an epic All Ireland win and in particular to Aaron, Cathal, Darragh and Harry!

All of us at Belmont GAA are massively proud!#OffalyGAA



pic.twitter.com/regYifnn35 — Belmont GAA (@belmont_gaa) August 15, 2021

A bus full of #offaly fans just crossed the road infront of my car to go into jones of clane.

I gave them a beep they started dancing around the car. There fans are fecking gas!!



Great win. Offaly is on the way back. Positive football. — Darragh Fitzgerald (@darafitz90) August 15, 2021

Great day in Croker. Was at my first Final in 81 aged 16 to see the Faithful win. Today Seanchail Junior sees a win at his first final. With great buddy @BreweryTap2 & son Daragh. Thanks Offaly.. pic.twitter.com/WToP7NmAPn — Seanchail Kelly (@Sargeu23) August 15, 2021

Up Offaly. The Costa is Green White and Gold pic.twitter.com/nCITvh7M4n — Kenny Quinn (@KennyQuinn7) August 15, 2021

Laz Molloy sums it up nicely ‘I’m glad we won an All Ireland not playing auld shite football’ — Will O'Callaghan (@willocallaghan) August 15, 2021

What a win @Offaly_GAA Mother from River Street in Clara. I spent all my summers in Tullamore & Clara through the 80’s and 90’s witnessing many a miraculous day in Croke Park, ‘80 ‘81 ‘82 ‘85, ‘94, ‘98 and many more. This one means as much. Green shoots for the faithful #offaly https://t.co/xtmfoxtY0W — Mark O’Brien (@obrienmark) August 15, 2021

Offaly is the only place to be — Brian Duignan (@brian_duignan) August 15, 2021

We haven’t gone away ye know.......congratulations Offaly U 20’s !!!!! pic.twitter.com/xtYe74D4dd — Barry Cowen (@CowenBarry) August 15, 2021

Unbelievable achievement from a hugely dedicated squad and management… so proud to see all the hard work and development in underage from @Offaly_GAA starting to reap its rewards #UibhFhailiAbu https://t.co/IF7S0lKSvG — Niamh (@niamhmarykav) August 15, 2021

Incredible achievement by an unbelievable bunch of young men. They have given the county such a boost. Everything about today was special. From the drive up seeing all the Offaly fans travel en masse to the performance on the pitch. Uibh Fhaili Abu ⚪ https://t.co/WeHapMLs6b — Tubber GAA (@TubberCoOffaly) August 15, 2021

The moment Offaly became All-Ireland U-20 champions pic.twitter.com/szIMRes9iO — Birr GAA (@BirrCLG) August 15, 2021

In case ye missed it,



We have 3 new All Ireland champions in Shamrocks.



Huge well done to Chip, Kieran, Jack and the rest of the Official Offaly GAA U20 team and management in their brilliant win over Roscommon today.

A proud day, a proud club and one extremely proud county. pic.twitter.com/yqdO9wJY9O — shamrocksgaaclub (@shamrocksgaa) August 15, 2021

Split Offaly in 2 ⚪️ — Billy Corcoran (@BillyCorcoran) August 15, 2021

it’s nice to see offaly twitter actually happy, for once — klee ♡ (@kleeeye) August 15, 2021

Offaly had it all - Pride, Passion and Pace. Fantastic match #OffalyRoscommon https://t.co/eDB5jbdty4 — Maree Ryan-O’Brien (@mareeryanobrien) August 15, 2021