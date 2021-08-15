WATCH: Absolute scenes at the final whistle as Offaly win All-Ireland U-20 Football FInal

Offaly have won the All-Ireland U-20 Football Final in Croke Park this afternoon on a scoreline of 1-14 to 1-11.
Leading by seven points after Jack Bryant's goal with ten minutes to go, Roscommon staged a strong fightback and the game was in the balance until the final whistle but Offaly held on for their first All-Ireland at this level since 1988.
Watch the scenes at the final whistle including some very happy Offaly sporting legends celebrating in the stands.
#ROSvOFF Lán Ama— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) August 15, 2021
An t-aicsean déanta ag Uíbh Fhailí tráthnóna
Congrats @Offaly_GAA All-Ireland U20 Champions for 2021
This is their first U20 title since 1988 ⚪️@EirGrid @GAA_BEO #GAA #GAABEO pic.twitter.com/r3pkLpZFmJ
MORE TO FOLLOW
More News
Patrick Dunne from Ballbreakers Motorcycle Club handing over all donations raised from their Bike Run to George Meares on the August Bank Holiday Monday
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.