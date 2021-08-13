Shane Lowry and Chris O'Dowd feature in brilliant newspaper front page
The Roscommon Herald has created a brilliant front page this week ahead of the U20 All-Ireland Football Final between their county and Offaly on Sunday.
Featuring Offaly's most famous son Shane Lowry and Roscommon's Hollywood A-lister and former underage goalkeeper Chris O'Dowd, the cartoon pokes fun at the hay bales that delayed the start of the Limerick v Cork hurling semi-final last weekend.
The pair are displayed in full county colours as the team buses and convoy of fans approach the area and they thumb a lift to the big game!
Here's the front page of today's @RoscommonPeople as we count down to Sunday's big game! @dan_dooner @SeamusDuke @ciaranmullooly pic.twitter.com/anDw5oqEJT— Paul Healy (@paulrospeople) August 12, 2021
There is huge anticipation in both counties ahead of Sunday All-Ireland. Offaly beat Dublin and Cork en route to Croker while Roscommon overcame Mayo and Down.
The game throws in at 1.30pm on Sunday and will be screened live on TG4.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.