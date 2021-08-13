13/08/2021

Shane Lowry and Chris O'Dowd feature in brilliant newspaper front page

The Roscommon Herald has created a brilliant front page this week ahead of the U20 All-Ireland Football Final between their county and Offaly on Sunday.

Featuring Offaly's most famous son Shane Lowry and Roscommon's Hollywood A-lister and former underage goalkeeper Chris O'Dowd, the cartoon pokes fun at the hay bales that delayed the start of the Limerick v Cork hurling semi-final last weekend. 

The pair are displayed in full county colours as the team buses and convoy of fans approach the area and they thumb a lift to the big game!

There is huge anticipation in both counties ahead of Sunday All-Ireland. Offaly beat Dublin and Cork en route to Croker while Roscommon overcame Mayo and Down.

The game throws in at 1.30pm on Sunday and will be screened live on TG4. 

