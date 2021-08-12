WATCH: Offaly lads release brilliant song ahead of U20 All-Ireland
Brosna Press Creative Design and Print have shared a brilliant hype song for the county's U20 footballers. The 'Thunder Twenties' is performed by Brownie and Brendan to the tune of 'Alright' by Supergrass. Take a listen below:
Offaly go into the game having beaten Dublin in the Leinster Final and Cork in the All-Ireland semi-final. The game takes place at 1.30pm on Sunday and will be aired live on TG4 from Croke Park.
