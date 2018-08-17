REVEALED: The odds on Offaly going back-to-back with Rose of Tralee crowns

The betting odds have been released for the 2018 Rose of Tralee festival due to be televised next week.

Roses from across the world are vying for the crown currently held by Offaly's Jennifer Byrne, but London and Melbourne are currently leading the way with speculators.

The 2018 Offaly Rose Katie Kehoe is priced at 100/1 to take the crown from Jennifer, and although unlikely, back to back titles have been achieved by Rose Centres in the past, including London in 2009 and 2010.

Offaly will have two chances of retaining the crown as Dubai Rose Rebecca Egan hails from Ferbane and actually staved off competition from two other Offaly women to claim the Dubai crown back in early May.

Rebecca has been installed as an 80/1 shot by Paddy Power. However, betting odds are not always a reliable indicator in the pageant, shown last year with Jennifer Byrne's victory.

Jennifer was at odds as big as 33/1 at this stage last year but as the Rose Tour continued and she made her stage appearance she was backed into 9/1 and later 5/4.

The early favourite this year is Grainne Hawkes representing London, followed closely by Melbourne Rose Suzie Jackson. The TV element of the Rose of Tralee takes place next Monday and Tuesday on RTE One.

You can see the full set of betting odds for the 2018 Rose of Tralee below:

Grainne Hawkes (London) 4/1

Suzie Jackson (Melbourne) 5/1

Sarah Griffin-Breen (Queensland) 10/1

Kirsten Mate Maher (Waterford) 14/1

Erinn O'Connell (Cork) 14/1

Celine O'Shea (Kerry) 16/1

Shauna Ray Lacey (Carlow) 16/1

Amber Crean (Luxembourg) 16/1

Deirdre O'Sullivan (Galway) 16/1

Sorcha Rochford (Boston & New England) 20/1

Giulia Kearney (Germany) 20/1

Saoirse Walsh (Wexford) 20/1

Leanne Quinn (Westmeath) 20/1

Grainne Carr (Kildare) 20/1

Julie Patterson (Sligo) 20/1

Loren Katie Logan (Longford) 20/1

Sarah Ward (New York) 22/1

Helena Hughes (Kilkenny) 25/1

Annie Powers (San Francisco) 25/1

Sara Kate Mangan (Abu Dhabi) 25/1

Laura Cannon (Perth) 25/1

Lorna Mallick (Wicklow) 25/1

Carly McGrath (Toronto) 33/1

Eimear Reynolds (Roscommon) 33/1

Ciara Kelly (Down) 33/1

Tanya Feighery (Dublin) 33/1

Jolene McLaughlin (New Zealand) 40/1

Roisin McCloskey (Antrim) 40/1

Katie Callahan (Chicago) 40/1

Rachel Gibbons (Mayo) 40/1

Imelda Scally (Leitrim) 40/1

Victoria Sexton (Florida) 50/1

Clara Burke (Clare) 50/1

Hannah Mooney (Monaghan) 50/1

Ellen Campbell (Tyrone) 50/1

Grainne Hogan (Laois) 50/1

Hazel Ni Chathasaigh (Limerick) 50/1

Kelsey Kelleher (Arizona) 66/1

Laura Durkan (Tipperary) 66/1

Rachel Cusack (Cavan) 66/1

Katie Keenan (Philadelphia) 66/1

Emer McKena (Derry) 66/1

Niamh Ni Dhubhgain (Donegal) 66/1

Erin Stefancin (Ohio) 80/1

Ciara Harvie (Newcastle/Gateshead) 80/1

Rebecca Egan (Dubai) 80/1

Michelle Karkos (Washington D.C.) 100/1

Lori Gavin (Kentucky) 100/1

Bridgette Abbott (Newfoundland & Labrador) 100/1

Alana Gallagher (Yorkshire) 100/1

Caitlin Macinante (Sydney) 100/1

Emilie Helbig (South Australia) 100/1

Hannah Virga (North Carolina) 100/1

Saoirse McGrath (Meath) 100/1

AnnMarie Duffy (Louth) 100/1

Kimberly Corser (Texas) 100/1

Katie Kehoe (Offaly) 100/1