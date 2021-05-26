Offaly town's 'Internet of Things' shortlisted for national award

Edenderry’s ‘Internet of Things’ project has been shortlisted for a new national award designed to celebrate the digital achievements of local towns and communities across Ireland.

The .IE Digital Town Awards, established by .IE, the company that manages and maintains Ireland’s country domain name, were launched earlier this year to honour local town projects and people that have demonstrated how digital projects have contributed to enhancements or digital improvements in areas such as health, tourism, education, public services, employment opportunities, citizen empowerment, and social entrepreneurship.

Shortlisted projects cover the full spectrum of those who are early in their digital journey right up to very sophisticated projects and all are in with the chance of winning one of 14 awards and a share of the €100,000 total prize fund.

Eleven of the awards will be given directly to individual town projects, with a further three special awards recognising a Digital Changemaker, Digital Rising Star, and a Digital Hero.

Following a competitive selection process by an independent judging panel, the wide-ranging list of shortlisted towns includes projects in sustainability, automation, cultural diversity, social inclusion, and promoting local business.

The overall winners will be announced at the inaugural virtual Awards Ceremony which will take place on 10 June.

Commenting on the announcement, Oonagh McCutcheon, Corporate Communications Manager at .IE said:

“What is evident from the projects that were submitted for this year’s awards is that towns up and down the country have an extraordinary sense of resourcefulness and spirit. Those shortlisted in today’s announcement have demonstrated impressive digital improvements and enhancements in their local town, and the .IE Digital Town awards aims to ‘shine a light’ on these efforts.