Successful Valentine's 100k in aid of Offaly Hospice

I DONATE 100k Valentines run in aid of Offaly Hospice was held last weekend over two days.

Six brave men took on the challenge to raise much-needed funds to get a hospice built in the Midlands, the only region in the country that has no hospice. When built the Midlands Hospice unit will cover Laois, Offaly Westmeath and Longford.

The organisers would like to thank everyone for supporting the very successful run. A special word of thanks to the businesses and the athletic clubs along the routs over the two days. All sponsors, all who turned out to cheer on and encourage the runners, the support team of Paddy Daly, Damien Brazil, Ray Bell, Noel Horan, Gemma Mulvey and Ava Daly.

Thanks to Johnny Mann of Offaly Hospice, Civil Defence team, Will Faulkner and Sinead Hubble of Midlands 103 and local Garda Brendan Kenny.

A massive thanks goes to the six men who undertook the highly successful challenge of 100k over two days, John Bennett, Pat Hill, Vinnie Devery, Noel Flynn, Michael Guinan, Michael Melia. Well done all.

You can still donate to the Offaly Hospice fund on the IDONATE Valentine’s 100k page which remains open until June 7.