Answers sought over sign-off delay for Birr primary care centre

Independent TD for Laois Offaly Carol Nolan has expressed her growing frustration at the pace of HSE approval for the construction of the new Primary Care Centre on the greenfield site on the Eastern Side of Birr Outdoor Education Centre.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after the HSE confirmed to her that “the current position remains unchanged at this time in that “we require both PRG & Board approval before we can issue a Letter of Intent to successful bidder/developer.”

“This situation simply cannot and will not be tolerated for a moment longer. We know that the Property Transaction Application Form was completed and considered by the (National HSE) Property Review Group (PRG) meeting on 8 March 2021," she explained.

"We also know that Formal Notification was received on the 13 March of the approval of the Property Transaction Application Form. The difficulty is however that the Midlands Louth Meath Community Health Organisation cannot sign off on the beginning of the Primary Care Centre until it receives approval from both the PRG and the HSE Board.

"Until that approval from the HSE Board is forthcoming it is not possible for them to issue a Letter of Intent to the successful bidder/developer.

"This delay is absolutely disgraceful, because as the HSE made clear to me in correspondence in November 2020, the Primary Care Centre is needed to accommodate Primary Care, Public Health, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech & Language Therapy, Allied Teams Facilities, Dental, Mental Health and other services where appropriate.

"All of those services are badly needed in the communities of Laois Offaly which makes the delay in HSE Board approval all the infuriating.

"I will be following this up with the HSE and the Minister for Health because it is way past time for the construction of the Primary Care Centre to be started,” concluded Deputy Nolan.