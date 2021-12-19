Offaly deaths and funerals
Offaly deaths and funerals - Sunday, December 19. May they rest in peace.
Margaret Dooley (née O'Connor) - Rathure, Killyon, Birr, Offaly
Reposing at her home on Sunday from 4pm to 6pm, rosary at 6.30pm, all Covid restrictions will apply. Funeral mass at 11am on Monday in St. John’s Church, Rath with burial afterwards at Rath cemetery. Funeral mass can be watched on the parish website www.eglishdrumcullen.com Parish Youtube channel
Angela Marsh - Wilton, Cork / Offaly / Westmeath
Requiem Mass at 2.00pm on Monday (December 20) in St. Joseph’s S.M.A Church, Wilton which can be viewed on https://www.smawilton.ie/live/ Funeral afterwards to The Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork which can be viewed on https://www.islandcrematorium.ie/services/
William Patrick Hughes - Sandymount, Dublin / Rathangan, Offaly
Funeral service followed by cremation to take place on Tuesday 21st December at 2.30pm at the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome. Due to current government restrictions, the capacity of the church is limited to 50% so the service can be viewed live via the following link victorian-chapel-service. No flowers, please. Donations can be made to Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services and you can sponsor a light in Willie’s name at https://lightupalife.ie
Evelyn Enright (née Daly) - Kilcomin, Shinrone, Offaly
Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm in St Mary's Church Shinrone followed by private Cremation. please adhere to the current guidelines regarding wearing of face masks and handshaking.
Pauline Horan (née D'Arcy) - Main Street, Banagher, Offaly / Shannonbridge, Offaly
Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am in St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher followed by burial in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Friends of Tullamore Hospital Fund. Due to Covid-19 strict Protocols are in place. Churches are limited as to the number of persons in attendance at funerals, with no shaking of hands or physical contact of any kind. St. Rynagh's Parish Church broadcast all funerals live on www.cloghanbanagherparish.ie and on Church Radio 106.6 FM.
Forecaster warns weather could be very cold for Ireland for Christmas with possible snow. PIC WX Charts
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.