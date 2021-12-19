Offaly deaths and funerals - Sunday, December 19. May they rest in peace.

Margaret Dooley (née O'Connor) - Rathure, Killyon, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Sunday from 4pm to 6pm, rosary at 6.30pm, all Covid restrictions will apply. Funeral mass at 11am on Monday in St. John’s Church, Rath with burial afterwards at Rath cemetery. Funeral mass can be watched on the parish website www.eglishdrumcullen.com Parish Youtube channel

Angela Marsh - Wilton, Cork / Offaly / Westmeath

Requiem Mass at 2.00pm on Monday (December 20) in St. Joseph’s S.M.A Church, Wilton which can be viewed on https://www.smawilton.ie/live/ Funeral afterwards to The Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork which can be viewed on https://www.islandcrematorium.ie/services/

William Patrick Hughes - Sandymount, Dublin / Rathangan, Offaly

Funeral service followed by cremation to take place on Tuesday 21st December at 2.30pm at the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome. Due to current government restrictions, the capacity of the church is limited to 50% so the service can be viewed live via the following link victorian-chapel-service. No flowers, please. Donations can be made to Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services and you can sponsor a light in Willie’s name at https://lightupalife.ie

Evelyn Enright (née Daly) - Kilcomin, Shinrone, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm in St Mary's Church Shinrone followed by private Cremation. please adhere to the current guidelines regarding wearing of face masks and handshaking.

Pauline Horan (née D'Arcy) - Main Street, Banagher, Offaly / Shannonbridge, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am in St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher followed by burial in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Friends of Tullamore Hospital Fund. Due to Covid-19 strict Protocols are in place. Churches are limited as to the number of persons in attendance at funerals, with no shaking of hands or physical contact of any kind. St. Rynagh's Parish Church broadcast all funerals live on www.cloghanbanagherparish.ie and on Church Radio 106.6 FM.