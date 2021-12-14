Search

14 Dec 2021

Offaly deaths and funerals -Tuesday, December 14. May they rest in peace.

Fr Paul Freeney - Oghill nursing home, Monasterevin, Kildare / Rathmines, Dublin / Clonbullogue, Offaly

Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday, the 15th December, in the Sacred Heart Church, Clonbullogue, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Balgriffin Cemetery, Fingal, Co. Dublin. Please adhere to current guidance on social distancing and mask wearing.

Tess Cunningham (née Condron) - Daingean Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from her home on Wednesday morning at 11.30am to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. If attending the Funeral Mass, please follow the Covid guidelines, wear a face mask in the Church and adhere to social distancing rules both inside and outside the Church. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore

Peter Walker - Langton Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Bracknagh, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday morning from Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge to St. Patrick's Church, Newbridge for Funeral Service at 12.30pm. In accordance with current HSE guidelines, the capacity at the Church is 70 people. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, for family only please. The funeral will be live streamed on https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service/

Lorna Tully - Ely Place, Crinkle, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr, on Tuesday from 5pm – 7pm. Removal to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, on Wednesday morning at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. House Strictly Private Please. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr

Michael Carey - Church Street, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at the home of his uncle Ber, (Clashawaun, Clara) on Monday from 7pm until 9pm. Removal on Tuesday to St. Brigid's Church, Clara, arriving for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 5pm. In keeping with government guidelines, please adhere to social distancing rules, wear a face mask and no hand shaking, if attending the house or Church. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://youtu.be/DMHFGiGE5co

Keith Lyons - 4 Church Street, Banagher, Offaly / Curragh, Kildare

Removal from his brother Derek's home in Shannonharbour on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to St Rynagh's Church, Banagher for Requiem Mass at 11am, which may be viewed on www.cloghanbanagherparish.ie. Interment afterwards in St Rynagh's Cemetery, Banagher. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery, while following Social Distancing Rules.

