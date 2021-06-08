Offaly deaths and funerals - June 8

Mary Kate Egan (née Kenny) - Ballycumber Road, Ferbane, Offaly

In the interest of Public Health, Mary Kate's funeral will be private. Her family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. A private Family Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday (June 8) in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane at 3pm (Max 50 people) which may be viewed on www.ferbaneparish.ie . Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery while following Social Distancing Rules. Family flowers only. House strictly private, please.

James Mahon - Hillhouse, Rathrobin, Mountbolus, Offaly

In accordance with Government guidelines. James' Mass will be private. The numbers in the church are restricted to 50 people. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand along the route from the funeral home to the church, via Rathrobin, and from the church to the cemetery, while adhering to social distancing. The ceremony can be viewed live on the Lawless Funeral Directors and Funeral Home Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/LawlessFuneralDirectorsTullamore/