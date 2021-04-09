Offaly deaths and funerals - April 9

Declan Ryan - Kentstown, Meath / Mountbolus, Offaly

Removal on Friday to The Church of The Assumption, Kentstown, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mountbolus Cemetery, Co. Offaly, arriving at 2pm approximately. Declan's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday at: https://www.churchservices.tv/kentstown Declan's interment at Mountbolus Cemetery at 2pm approximately can be viewed at: https://www.facebook.com/kentstownTermonfeckin/ In keeping with government and H.S.E. guidelines, the funeral will be private

Linda Fitzpatrick - Coolagarry, Walsh Island, Offaly

A Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from her residence on Friday at 11:30am arriving Church of the Immaculate Conception, Walsh Island for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Roisin Daly - Altmore House and formerly Clonminch, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from Lawless Funeral Home, Mucklagh Village on Friday morning at 10:30 am to The Church of the Assumption, Tullamore for Private Family Mass at 11:00 am. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Family Flowers Only and House Private Please. In accordance with Government Restrictions Roisin's Funeral Mass will take place privately. The numbers in the Church is restricted to 10 People. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand along the route from the Funeral Home to the Church while adhering social distancing. The ceremony can be viewed live on The Tullamore Parish Webcam. https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore

Tom Byrne - Cushina, Portarlington, Offaly

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a private family funeral will take place. Removal from Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington, on Friday at 9.20am, arriving at St Michael's Church, Portarlington, for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington. People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the churchyard and in the cemetery with strict social distancing being observed at all times. Tom's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington