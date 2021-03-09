Offaly deaths and funeral details - Tuesday, March 9

John Condron, Killeigh, Offaly

Removal from O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Tuesday morning at 11.30am, arriving to St. Patrick's Cemetery, Killeigh, for burial at 12 noon. If you would like to pay your respects, you are welcome to stand along the route to the cemetery or at the cemetery, while adhering to social distancing guidelines. The family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time

Tommy Grogan - Castletown, Kinnitty, Offaly

Due to government guidelines, a private funeral will take place for Tommy on Tuesday, March 9. (Max. 10 people in the church). Requiem mass in St. Flannan's Church, Kinnitty at 1pm, followed by burial afterwards in Rath cemetery. People are welcome to stand along the routine to pay their respects to Tommy.

Jimmy Byrne - Ave Maria, Kilcormac, Offaly

Funeral Mass in The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac, Wednesday, March 10, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. The Byrne family thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

Barry Keenaghan - Skerries, Dublin / Banagher, Offaly

Barry's funeral can be viewed on the following link on Thursday at 12 noon: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-skerries Due to government restrictions and advice, a private family funeral will take place, on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Skerries. Burial afterwards in Ardla Cemetery, Skerries.