Offaly deaths and funerals - February 1

Nicholas Andrews - Feighs, Banagher, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am in St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher followed by cremation. St. Rynagh Parish Church broadcast all funerals live on www.cloghanbanagherparish.ie and on Church Radio 106.6 FM

Ann Hennessy (née Tyrrell) - Palmerstown, Dublin / Kilbeggan, Westmeath / Edenderry, Offaly

A private funeral will take place for Ann due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may view Ann’s Funeral Mass online on Tuesday, 2nd February 2021, at 11am by following this link http://www.churchservices.tv/palmerstown. A private family committal will take place afterwards in Relic Cemetery, Kilbeggan.

Joan Banner Martin (née Guest) - Kent, England and formerly, Shinrone, Offaly

Funeral will take place in Strood on March 3.

Leo Foy, Ballylevin, Killeigh, Tullamore, Offaly

Leo will arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Killeigh for 11am funeral Mass on Tuesday the 2nd of February followed by burial afterwards in the local cemetery. In keeping with the current COVID-19 restrictions the funeral Mass will be private, friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route, in the church yard and in the cemetery while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Patricia Egan (née Talbot) - Freagh, Kilcormac, Offaly

Funeral arriving at the church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Kilcormac on Tuesday for 12 (noon) funeral mass followed by burial to Saint Joseph's cemetery Kilcormac. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand outside the church and graveyard while following social distancing guidelines.

Patrick Cornally - 12 O'Brien Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore.. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to Government guidelines, numbers in the Church are restricted. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand outside the Church, along the route to the Cemetery, at the Cemetery or can view the Mass on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/ camera/church-of-the- assumption-tullamore

Edward (Ned) Cleary - Raheenduff, Geashill, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday at 1pm from from O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, to St. Patrick's Church, Killeigh (via his home in Raheenduff) arriving for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm. Burial after Mass in the local Cemetery. Due to government guidelines, the number in the Church is restricted to 10. Those who would like to pay their respects are welcome to stand along the route to the Church or can view the Mass on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-killeigh.