Offaly deaths and funerals - June 30

Fr. Patrick KEARY PE

Clara, Offaly / Kilcormac, Offaly

Fr Keary's remains will Repose in St. Brigid's Church, Clara, on Monday from 10am. Concelebrated Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St. Brigid's Church at 12 noon followed by Burial after Mass in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcormac. The Funeral Mass will be broadcast on YouTube on Tuesday.

Michael MOLLOY

London England and late of O' Brien Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral arriving from burial in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore, on Tuesday 30th June 2020 at 3pm approximately. Messages of condolences for the family can be left on Lawless Funerals Website. Address is - www.tullamorefunerals.ie/notices/obituaries/

Thomas Cornally

Lahinch, Clara, Offaly, R35 YF60

Due to government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Thomas’s funeral Mass will be held privately on Wednesday, 1st July, at 11am in St. Brigid’s Church, Clara. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara.

Nora Boland (née Begnall)

Backwood, Cloneygowan, Offaly

Funeral arriving St Mary Church Raheen on Tuesday at 6:30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Due to the Covid 19 Directive Church Restrictions and Social Distancing will be in place.