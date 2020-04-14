Offaly deaths and funerals - April 15

Cormac (Charles) GUINAN

Holmshill, Tullamore, Offaly

A private funeral will take place due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Joe CRAVEN

Agall, Screggan, Tullamore, Offaly

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Funeral Mass will be held in private. A Memorial Mass will be held later.

Edward (Ed) SLEVIN

43 Greenwood Park, Edenderry, Offaly

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, there will be a private family funeral. A ceremony to celebrate Ed's life will take place at a later stage.

Graham Ringrose

3 Doire Óg, Coolderry, Birr, Offaly

A Service celebrating Graham's life will take place when the covid pandemic has passed. Sympathies can be extended on the online condolences facility.

Brendan (Michael) Nolan

Killyon, Birr, Offaly

Private Funeral will take place on Thursday, April 16th, in St. John the Baptist Church, Rath at 11am, followed by burial in Rath Cemetery.People are requested to follow HSE guidelines in relation to Covid-19 at the Funeral Mass and Burial, in the interest of health and safety. Please refrain from the normal practice of sympathising with a handshake.

Jimmy (Seamus) Earle

Newtown, Rathangan, Kildare / Edenderry, Offaly

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page.

Tom Costello

Newtown, Rhode, Offaly

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak a private family funeral will take place. A ceremony to celebrate Tom's life will take place at a later date.