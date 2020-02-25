Offaly deaths and funerals - February 26

Kathleen (Kitty) FLAHERTY (née McGee), Delvin Park, Ferbane, Offaly / Downings, Donegal

Kitty will repose at the Nursing Home on Tuesday evening from 5pm until Removal at 7pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Ash Wednesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

Pat MURPHY, Rhode, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 1.15pm, arriving to St. Peter's Church, Rhode for 2pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Lily KEATING (née Connolly), Kilbride, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at her Residence on Tuesday from 2pm until 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Brigid's Church Clara for 11:30am Mass. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery Clara.