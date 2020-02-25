Offaly deaths and funerals - February 25

Patrick (Paddy) DOYLE, The Grove, Cloghan, Offaly / Moate, Westmeath

Reposing at his daughter Annette's home in Greysmeadow, Banagher Road, Cloghan on Sunday from 4pm to 7pm and again on Monday from 3pm to 6pm. Removal afterwards to St. Mary's Church, Cloghan, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday afternoon at 2pm. Interment afterwards in Killourney Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations instead if desired to Palliative Care.

Claudia BUCKLEY, Oughter, Rahan, Offaly

Reposing at her parents' home in Oughter, Rahan on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm and again on Monday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Mary's Church, Pullough for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Boher Cemetery. House strictly private to immediate family only on Tuesday morning, please.

Kathleen (Kitty) FLAHERTY (née McGee), Delvin Park, Ferbane, Offaly / Downings, Donegal

Kitty will repose at the Nursing Home on Tuesday evening from 5pm until Removal at 7pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Ash Wednesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

Pat MURPHY, Rhode, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 1.15pm, arriving to St. Peter's Church, Rhode for 2pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Lily KEATING (née Connolly), Kilbride, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at her Residence on Tuesday from 2pm until 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Brigid's Church Clara for 11:30am Mass. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery Clara.