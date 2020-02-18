Offaly deaths and funeral details - February 18

Marion Cocoman (née Sullivan) - Newtown, Rhode, Offaly

Reposing at her son Sean's home at Newtown, Rhode, (Eircode R35 Y72O) on Monday (17th Feb) from 4pm - 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday to arrive St. Peter's Church, Rhode, for 2pm Funeral Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Marie DUFFY (née Feeney,), Killeenmore, Killeigh, Offaly



Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Tuesday from 4.30pm until Removal at 6.30pm to St. Joseph's Church, Ballinagar, (via Killeenmore), arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am followed by Burial after Mass in the local cemetery.

Nora Mary Carroll (née Dwan), Loughawn House, Dunkerrin, Offaly / Tipperary

Reposing at her residence (E53 DH92) on Tuesday evening from 5oc with rosary at 9oc. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12oc in St Mary's Church, Dunkerrin. Burial afterwards in Templemore Cemetery.