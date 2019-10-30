Offaly deaths and funerals (October 31)

Willie Spain, Thomastown, Rath, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Saturday (November 2nd) in St. James' Church, Eglish, at 10.30am followed by burial of ashes in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary HOLLEY (née McDermott), Mullingar, Westmeath / Knock, Mayo / Ferbane, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Thursday (Oct. 31st) at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen BUCKLEY (née Gorman), Ballykilmurray, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at Esker Rí Nursing Home on Thursday from 4.30pm until removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving at 7.15pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10am followed by burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.