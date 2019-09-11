Offaly deaths and funerals (September 12)

Paul HANNON, East Barnet, London and late of Moynure, Brosna, Birr, Offaly

Mass for the happy repose of his soul, in St. Mary's Church, Shinrone will take place on Saturday 21st September at 1 o clock. Private burial of his ashes in St. Cronan's Cemetery, Roscrea.

Ray Nolan, 5 Ely Place, Crinkle, Birr, Offaly / Bluebell, Dublin

Removal from his home on Thursday morning at 10.15’oc. to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 10.45’oc. for Funeral Mass at 11’oc. followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. House private please.

Andrew HOCTOR (snr), 84 Thornsbury Estate, Tullamore, Offaly / Killeigh, Offaly

Reposing at the home of his son Andy, Aharney, Tullamore, (R35 C5X5), on Friday from 2pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

OLIVE AYRES (née NUGENT), Late of Rath, Birr, Offaly / Nenagh, Tipperary

Reposing at her son’s Adrian’s residence, Castletown, Kinnitty, Birr, Co. Offaly, R42HF25 on Friday, 13th September 2019, from 4pm to 8pm with removal on Saturday, 14th September, to St. Flannan’s Church, Kinnitty for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Flannan’s Cemetery, Kinnitty. House strictly private on Saturday morning.