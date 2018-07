Mary Kelly (née Farrell), Carrowkeel, Clonfanlough, Offaly / Headford, Galway

Remains Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand, Athlone on Wednesday evening (July 18th) from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday (July 19th) in St. Ciaran's Church, Clonfalough at 12noon. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnois