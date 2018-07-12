Offaly deaths and funeral details (July 12)

Norah Tooher (née Cawley) - 2 Shinrone Oaks, Shinrone, Offaly / Tipperary / Dublin

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Shinrone, on Thursday morning at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the new cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Sue Ryder and Friends of Nenagh Hospital.

William (Willie) Dwyer - Emmet Street, Birr, Offaly

Removal on Thursday at 10.15am to St. James' Church, Eglish to arrive at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Bernadette (Bernie) Bennett (née Hanlon) - 16 Ashbrook Drive, Birr, Offaly

Removal from her home on Thursday at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by private cremation. House private Thursday morning please.

Nonie (Nora) Greene (née Ryan) - Moneygall, Tipperary / Birr, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Thursday evening from 6pm Rosary at 8pm. Funeral to arrive to St. Joseph’s Church, Moneygall on Friday morning at 11.45am for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, interment in Dunkerrin Cemetery. House private on Friday morning please.



