Offaly deaths and funeral details (July 10)

Anne Hoctor (née Gleeson) - "Glenaulin", Bachelors Walk (New Road), Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore at 10am with burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Ciss Evans - Ballinakill, Edenderry, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday at 11.30am from her niece Barbara's house (Ballykillen, Edenderry) arriving to St Mary's Church, Edenderry, for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery.

Norah Tooher (née Cawley) - 2 Shinrone Oaks, Shinrone, Offaly / Tipperary / Dublin

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, on Wednesday evening at 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Shinrone, on Thursday morning at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the new cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Sue Ryder and Friends of Nenagh Hospital.

Anne Molloy (née Terrett) - Eneghan, Walsh Island, Offaly / Portarlington, Laois

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Tuesday from 4pm with Removal at 6:15pm arriving Church of the Immaculate Conception, Walsh Island at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.